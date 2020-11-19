Beijing's new dossier of 14 disputes with Australia doesn't tell us anything we didn't already know — but that doesn't mean they're wrong...

Xi Jinping and Scott Morrison (Images: AAP)

Beijing ripped off the mask yesterday, releasing a dossier to Nine journalists accusing the Australian government of poisoning bilateral relations, including a handy list of 14 disputes. In briefing the media, a Chinese official reportedly remarked: “If you make China the enemy, China will be the enemy.”

But is the dossier really "extraordinary", as the Nine newspapers chose to label it?

"I was a bit underwhelmed," said Australia China Relations Institute director James Laurenceson. "There's really nothing on that list that we don't already know China are already annoyed about."