Beijing ripped off the mask yesterday, releasing a dossier to Nine journalists accusing the Australian government of poisoning bilateral relations, including a handy list of 14 disputes. In briefing the media, a Chinese official reportedly remarked: “If you make China the enemy, China will be the enemy.”
But is the dossier really "extraordinary", as the Nine newspapers chose to label it?
"I was a bit underwhelmed," said Australia China Relations Institute director James Laurenceson. "There's really nothing on that list that we don't already know China are already annoyed about."
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.