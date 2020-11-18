Changes to a botched bill in Victoria gagging sexual assault survivors from publicly identifying themselves come into effect today.
But one element -- around tailored consent -- leaves media outlets in the lurch: journalists must get written consent from the survivor before writing about them.
Although it gives survivors control over how their story is written, it creates an issue for vocal survivor advocates sharing their story.
