It's always a good day when Bluey's on.

Bluey (Image: Supplied)

It was Seven’s night last night, thanks to the lead-in from the 6pm News, with Nine, then the ABC and Ten. But the day belonged to Bluey.

In probably its biggest triumph its 8am episode yesterday averaged 598,000 viewers, and the 6.20pm repeat averaged 310,000 (a total of 908,000 for the day).

The morning audience was the 13th-largest nationally including the 7 to 7.30pm part of The Project (578,000). The 598,000, even for just eight minutes or so, was a larger audience than for Today, Sunrise and the ABC's News Breakfast.