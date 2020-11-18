Big news in NSW where the Berejiklian government is axing stamp duty. Sort of, partly. And after a consultation period.
The government is taking a huge political risk, sneaking in an actually excellent economic reform under the cover of the upheaval caused by the coronavirus.
It could still be the end of the government, as the opportunity to accuse it of “land tax by stealth” is almost certainly too tempting for the state opposition to pass up.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.