With its stamp duty change, the NSW government is taking a political risk on — shock horror! — good policy.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet (Image: AAP/Gaye Gerard)

Big news in NSW where the Berejiklian government is axing stamp duty. Sort of, partly. And after a consultation period.

The government is taking a huge political risk, sneaking in an actually excellent economic reform under the cover of the upheaval caused by the coronavirus.

It could still be the end of the government, as the opportunity to accuse it of “land tax by stealth” is almost certainly too tempting for the state opposition to pass up.