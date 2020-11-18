If this was the Nixon years in America, a major political move would be considered on the adage, “how will it play in Peoria?”. Peoria, Illinois is quintessential middle-America, a place where companies and politicians alike market tests idea.
Take the idea and apply it to Australia (as ScoMo and others do): how will an idea play with "quiet Australians"?
So, how will the newly revealed 2019-20 NSW budget play out not just for the quiet Aussie but for the country -- and the economy -- as a whole?
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.