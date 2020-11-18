We all know the story of Harry "Breaker" Morant, who exhorted the firing squad to “shoot straight, you bastards”.
But while Morant might have been Australia's first recognised war criminal, he's far from unique in the annals of our nation's military history.
The imminent release of a redacted version of a report into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan is expected to detail how our venerated special forces killed civilians and prisoners during the ill-fated Afghanistan campaign.
