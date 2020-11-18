The treasurer uses that old cliché 'cutting red tape' to justify his push to roll back Hayne banking royal commission reforms.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

The COVID-19 crisis has apparently trumped our memory of previous financial crises, what caused them, and the tortuous process of legislating to fix the long-term damage.

That could be your conclusion after reading the extraordinary speech that pumped-up Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is delivering to yet another Australian Financial Review talkfest today, the aptly named Banking & Wealth Summit.

According to the AFR take on the treasurer’s speech, he will “reprimand” -- yes, reprimand -- "the major financial regulators for hampering the recovery from the COVID-induced recession with overzealous intervention in policymaking”.