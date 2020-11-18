Under questioning from the US senate, social media giants showed a new nervousness surrounding how content should be regulated in the dying age of Trump.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appears remotely during a US Senate committee hearing (Image: PA/Nash Greg)

Big tech wants to be rescued from its content problem: hate speech and fake news, driven by bots and trolls gaming the algorithms and polluting the social media eco-system.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg repeated his plea to the US Senate in its hearings last night: save us from ourselves. Tell us what to do. Regulate us!

It makes a change from the usual corporate

fulmination against red tape, but it shows the difference between the social

media giants and the traditional media they’ve supplanted: these modern content

channels don’t care what content they end up channelling.