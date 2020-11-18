Big tech wants to be rescued from its content problem: hate speech and fake news, driven by bots and trolls gaming the algorithms and polluting the social media eco-system.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg repeated his plea to the US Senate in its hearings last night: save us from ourselves. Tell us what to do. Regulate us!
It makes a change from the usual corporate
fulmination against red tape, but it shows the difference between the social
media giants and the traditional media they’ve supplanted: these modern content
channels don’t care what content they end up channelling.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.