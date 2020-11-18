The defence bosses responsible for implementing any inquiry recommendations were all trained through the SAS themselves.

Chief of Army Lieutenant General Rick Burr (Image: AAP/Rohan Thomson)

The long-awaited inquiry into alleged war crimes by Australian special forces in Afghanistan is likely to trigger the next stage of a dark chapter in Australia’s military history.

But questions remain about how independent and transparent the process of implementing the recommendations of the report will be.

So far there have been encouraging signs that defence is willing to address the allegations head-on. Military sociologist Samantha Crompvoets, whose report sparked the probe, has spoken to the media ahead of the report being made public.