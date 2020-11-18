Pie in the Sky thinking As the COVID-19 cluster in South Australia grows worse and more restrictions are imposed, we're looking forward to seeing Sky's After Dark carnival barkers sent to Adelaide to abuse the Steven Marshall government over its COVID-19 mishandling.
Leading the charge, we're sure, oddly worn mask and all, will be Peta Credlin -- who will bring her unique and "forensic" questions to Marshall's daily briefings. Andrew Bolt will chip in, no doubt, with some columns and editorials attaching the origins of the outbreak to the South Australian Liberal’s party’s embrace of multiculturalism.
A special documentary on what went wrong will no doubt follow.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.