SAS Australia won the non-news ratings last night, but it's inappropriate for TV, especially this week in Australia.

(Image: Seven Network)

Seven’s SAS Australia -- 974,000 -- had no competition (from The Block, which ends next Sunday night) and the audience grew from last week’s 859,000, but still can’t return to a million ore more, as it started out. Thursday’s report on the collapse in morality in Australia’s special forces will emphasise why this program is inappropriate for TV anywhere, let alone in Australia.

Seven won total people from Nine, Ten and the ABC. But in the main channels it was Seven, Nine, the ABC and Ten.

