DEMOCRACY IN CRISIS

The excellent journalist Linton Besser has a superb piece on how money has degraded democracy and trust in democratic institutions around the world. Fintan O’Toole’s brilliant essay on how the Republican party is dead, but re-animated by the spirit of nativism that must inevitably turn toward authoritarianism.

The fantasy of nationalist retreat and the perceived weakness of globalisation. Strangely, Europe’s conservatives are now aligning themselves with the Democrats. At the National Review, tearing the electoral fraud argument apart.

SECURITY IN THE HOME AND ABROAD

As Mexican police open fire on women protesting the country’s horrific rate of femicide, Germany is experiencing its own crisis of the mass incidence of domestic murder — and a seeming unwillingness to punish the perpetrators appropriately. The US media keeps getting terrorism in France — and maybe France itself — wrong.