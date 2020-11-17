Scott Morrison is in Tokyo this week on a long-awaited visit delayed by bushfires and pandemics.
That Morrison picked Japan for his first official visit of the year is a clear sign of the government's foreign policy intent, and how important that relationship is. But it's also a visit which could give Australia plenty to learn.
Deepening ties
First things first: Morrison's trip is a sign of just how seriously Australia takes its relationship with Japan. Morrison was the first world leader to call Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga when he took office in September and he'll be the first to pay him a visit at the Kantei, the PM's office and residence.
