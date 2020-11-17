Support for One Nation was decimated at the Queensland election, but it’s where those votes now sit that holds a clue for the federal campaigns of both major parties.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Koch)

Morrison knows Queensland helped hand him victory last time round, in the same way Anthony Albanese knows he must win back a swag of seats in the north if he's to take the treasury benches.

Just consider this: there is not one Labor seat north of the Brisbane River to the tip of Cape York. It’s a sea of Morrison blue. At the moment.