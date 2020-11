Moment of Truth Moment of Truth North America

Trump fulfils the age-old prophecy of America’s decline

In not much more than a fortnight, Donald Trump has achieved what no one in the US has been capable of since the Civil War.

(Image: Sipa USA/Chris Kleponis) Attention, attention must be finally paid... Arthur Miller, Death of a Salesman "Once upon a time there was a place called Amerikkka..." a '60s veteran says in a '90s Doonesbury cartoon, passing the torch to his kinder, gentler successors ("You threw Molotov cocktails? Wasn't that dangerous?").

Read more about the damage being done by Donald Trump. Register your email address to get FREE access on a 21-day trial. Register now Sending... Or Continue with Facebook Continue with Google By submitting this form, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions