It’s a moment of truth for the Australian business leaders and influence seekers who have enmeshed themselves in the world of Donald Trump.
As the president continues his attack on democracy, will they stand by, or start edging towards Joe Biden?
Some, like Rupert Murdoch, have been quick to switch allegiances, choosing pragmatism over ideology. Others face a more embarrassing retreat from their close proximity to Trump, now a dictator in the making.
