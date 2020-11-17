Australia's latest COVID-19 outbreak once again raises the question: what does new normal look like?

COVID-19 testing in Adelaide (Image: AAP/David Mariuz)

South Australia’s coronavirus cluster has grown to 20 cases today, with the state imposing new restrictions and calling in the defence force in an attempt to get the outbreak under control.

The latest COVID-19 spot fire has arrived just as Australia seemed on the verge of eliminating the virus altogether, after Victoria recorded its 18th consecutive day of no new cases.

It also once again raises the question: what does our new normal look like?