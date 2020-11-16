The Block was the big winner in the ratings last night. The lead-up clocked 1.3 million viewers, and 1.4 million tuned in for the announcement of the room winner. That beat Beat The Chasers on Seven, with 1 million.
ABC's Insiders came back down to earth, from 845,000 a week ago with the Joe Biden boost to 562,000 yesterday. The topics of the day: local politics, bonking Four Corners-style and Joel Fitzgibbon’s ego.
By the way, the new series of The Crown has started on Netflix. You have been advised.
