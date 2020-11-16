Utterly transparent In another blow to transparency, the Department of Finance has decided it's not in the public interest to release reports into the conduct of Liberal MPs Kevin Andrews and Michael Sukkar.
The reports were compiled (by Sukkar's old law firm) following allegations of misuse of taxpayer-funded electorate staff and branch stacking. They concluded that "further investigation of the matters within the scope of the review is not warranted as there is not a sufficient basis to form a view that there was serious misuses of Commonwealth resources".
That much, at least, was shared with the public.
