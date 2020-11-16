After decades in power, could it be that the News Corp business model is finally collapsing?

Former PM Malcolm Turnbull and editor-at-large at The Australian Paul Kelly appear on Q&A (Image: Q&A)

The Murdochs are under fire. In the US, the right has Fox News in its sights for being, suddenly, insufficiently Trumpian. Meanwhile here in Australia, News Corp is being harassed by the former PMs club for becoming too Fox-like.

So just how much trouble are they in?

The Murdochs have found themselves wedged by their own business model which married news and politics to deliver dollars and power.