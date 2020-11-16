Things went downhill very quickly for Nine CEO Hugh Marks. Meanwhile Tudge and Porter are still unaffected.

Nine Entertainment chairman Peter Costello and CEO Hugh Marks. (Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

As the man himself admitted to The Australian Financial Review yesterday, there have been lots of rumours about Nine chief executive Hugh Marks having relationships with multiple female staff.

And as with so many resignations, Marks appears to have come a cropper courtesy of the cover-up rather than the original sin.

Once the relationship with direct report Alexi Baker had commenced “a couple of months ago”, Marks should have informed the full Nine board. Instead, he didn’t tell them until last week, even though Baker resigned from the business with approving quotes from Marks provided to the AFR back on October 1.