The departure of Nine boss Hugh Marks couldn't have come at a better time for News Corp.

Rupert Murdoch

Whoever got Nine boss Hugh Marks (was this an inside job?) has played into the hands of News Corp, which has a major commercial interest in undermining Marks and Nine.

Besides overseeing the surprise rise in revenues and profits in the first months of 2020-21, Marks has positioned Nine's Stan video streaming service (SVOD) as the second largest in Australia after Netflix.

Nine said earlier this year that Stan had more than 2 million of the almost 9 million SVOD subscribers in Australia.