'[Hugh Marks'] scalp was not collateral damage. This was a planned execution.'

(Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

As many of the company's media rivals luxuriate in the resignation of Nine CEO Hugh Marks, a media insider (who does not work for Nine) gives their view on the situation...

Machiavellian media figures always had their own agendas to inflict harm on the highly successful Marks. That is despite his ability to merge an ailing Fairfax Media to a debt-ridden Nine, a feat which seriously threatened to undermine the competing interests of certain faceless men in media.

You don’t have to look far to spot possible culprits, from disgruntled former employees spreading gossip, to those bit players who loaded the artillery of competing media interests.