A gas-led recovery won’t create jobs, so who benefits?

Gas has been front and centre of the government's COVID-19 recovery plan. But that it would lead to manufacturing jobs is "wishful thinking", according to the Grattan Institute.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas) The evidence is in: gas won’t pull Australia out of a recession. Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has already called the government’s gas-led recovery “BS” and “political piffle." Now two reports raise even more questions about the claims being made about Scott Morrison’s gas-led recovery, particularly the ability for gas to create manufacturing jobs.

Keep reading about who will benefit from a gas-led recovery. Register your email address to get FREE access on a 21-day trial. Register now Sending... Or Continue with Facebook Continue with Google By submitting this form, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions