The evidence is in: gas won’t pull Australia out of a recession.
Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has already called the government’s gas-led recovery “BS” and “political piffle."
Now two reports raise even more questions about the claims being made about Scott Morrison’s gas-led recovery, particularly the ability for gas to create manufacturing jobs.
