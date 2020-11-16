There's a lot on the line for highly decorated former soldier Ben Roberts-Smith, who finds himself at the centre of a war crimes investigation as well as a defamation suit.

Ben Roberts-Smith in 2016 (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

A lot is at stake for highly decorated former soldier Ben Roberts-Smith, who was allegedly involved in seven unlawful killings during his time serving in the Special Air Service Regiment (SAS) in Afghanistan.

Millions of dollars in debt, Roberts-Smith is at the centre of an Australian Federal Police (AFP) investigation into the death of Ali Jan, an Afghani villager. He's also fighting a costly defamation suit against the Nine papers, refusing to back down as evidence against him mounts.

Where’s the case up to?

Last Wednesday, the Federal Court ruled that preliminary findings made by a war crimes inquiry into Roberts-Smith's conduct in Afghanistan be redacted and released to lawyers on both sides of the defamation case.