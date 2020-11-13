Sky News' after dark lineup has been dominating the Foxtel ratings for months, but last night they were bumped by Outback Opal Hunters.

Alan Jones (Image: Sky News Australia)

Gee, Channels Netflix and Stan are going to get a work out tonight. but I started last night, but have Mank (Stan) and the latest series of The Crown (Netflix) down for some long viewing (AKA Bingeing -- drink, a pinot gris, I think, or perhaps some bubble) over the weekend.

Mum on the ABC on Friday night might be the only free to air program worth watching, apart from the PBS News on SBS around 1pm Saturday.

Nine’s night -- The Block -- 1.01 million was the most-watched non-news program. It could have been any ep from the series, there’s so little competition on the other networks. It was good night folks after that.