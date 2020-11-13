Biden’s victory isn’t quite the vindication of centrism some Labor figures think it is.

(Image: AAP/Bianca De Marchi)

The US election has rightly been likened to a mirror. But it hasn't just reflected the hopes and fears of US citizens; it has also revealed the stress-induced pustules of our leaders in all their barely concealed repugnancy.

In the Coalition, it has exposed a cloying obsequiousness to Daddy Washington -- from conspiratorial MPs and has-beens to a complacent leadership unwilling to call Trump out.

In Labor, it has again revealed self-effacing uncertainty borne from its 2019 election loss.