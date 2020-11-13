As Labor lays itself bare over coal, the industry itself is dying before our eyes and the biggest companies want out before they're left with the bill.
This week should have been a target-rich environment for Labor.
There was the government's reluctance to say anything about Trump's attempted coup.
There was Four Corners' exposure of Alan Tudge and Christian Porter, and David Crowe's revelation of Rachelle Miller's complaints about Tudge and Michaelia Cash.
