Renewable energy is on track to become the largest source of power worldwide in just a couple of years. So says the long-term sceptic of renewables, the International Energy Agency.

Here's something that Joel Fitzgibbon, the AWU, the mining division of the CFMEU, and maybe journalists whipping Fitzgibbon's departure up as a leadership threat to Anthony Albanese, might do well to read -- as would Scott Morrison, Angus Taylor and the other climate denialists of the Coalition.

The International Energy Agency -- reflecting its history as an OECD think tank for oil -- is the perennial laggard when it comes to energy forecasts, routinely overstating fossil fuel production forecasts and significantly underestimating renewables.

But its latest report predicts that renewables will soon become the largest source of electricity generation worldwide, supplying one third of the world’s electricity.