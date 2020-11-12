The president is not elected by the people; that power is held by the electoral college. And if its electors decide to go rogue, there's not much anyone can do.

At last count, president-elect Joe Biden was ahead by more than 5 million in the popular vote. Yet Donald Trump is still claiming he actually won “by a lot”, and only four of the 48 Republican senators have come out and acknowledged Biden’s victory.

Most attention is focused on two contingencies in these uncharted seas: Trump’s many legal challenges to the election which are being filed in and thrown out by the courts daily; and the “what to do?” prospect of his simply refusing to shift his arse out from behind the Resolute Desk on January 20, 2021.

Will the Secret Service have to deploy a forklift? Also, what if Trump, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces until that date, declares martial law?