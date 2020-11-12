The second 2020 State of Origin game made slight audience gains on the first, but it was still miles below the game's peak.

(Image: AAP/Brendon Thorne)

A small rise in the audience for Origin game two last night on Nine -- 2.434 million, 56,000 more than Game one's 2.378 million, which was the lowest national figures since they started being recorded in 2003. Last night’s metro figure rose to 1.65 million from 1.59 million the previous Wednesday. The regional audience of 780,000 was unchanged from the previous week which was well down on previous years -- the regional audience last year was 1.02 million.

It will be a series for core viewers. Brisbane’s audience rose to 561,000 last night from 513,000 the week before -- both well down on the 700,000-plus of a year ago. Sydney’s audience was 739,000, down from 780,000 a week ago. Not an encouraging result.

Origin meant it was Nine’s night, but the ABC finished second in the main channels with more substantive content that Seven or Ten who ran dead because origin was always going to win the night.