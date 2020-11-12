Anything to report? Way back in March, sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins released a report, following an 18-month national inquiry, which "examined the nature and prevalence of sexual harassment in Australian workplaces, the drivers of this harassment and measures to address and prevent it".
At the time, Minister for Women Marise Payne said the government would "carefully consider the report and its 55 recommendations":
The attorney-general and I will work with colleagues to put together a considered government response. The report does raise some quite complex issues across various legal and regulatory frameworks, so that is a matter that does require obviously cross-government and, in fact, cross-jurisdiction consideration. As a government, we are committed to making all Australian workplaces safe and free from sexual harassment.
