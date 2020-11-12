Has the government read the report into sexual harassment it promised to 'carefully consider' earlier this year? Plus more tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins (Image: AAP/David Moir)

Anything to report? Way back in March, sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins released a report, following an 18-month national inquiry, which "examined the nature and prevalence of sexual harassment in Australian workplaces, the drivers of this harassment and measures to address and prevent it".

At the time, Minister for Women Marise Payne said the government would "carefully consider the report and its 55 recommendations":