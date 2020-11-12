Australia might need another media inquiry — but, as history shows, it probably won't do much good.

Rupert Murdoch

Yesterday, in a move that smacks of deja vu, the Senate voted to hold an inquiry into Australian media ownership and diversity.

It comes in the wake of a parliamentary petition calling for a royal commission into News Corp and its media concentration, set in motion by former prime minister Kevin Rudd, which attracted more than 500,000 signatories.

Inquiries and probes into media concentration, news conglomerates and media moguls date back to the '70s in a country where media concentration is one of the highest in the world -- although none of these inquiries and investigations have done much to break up or dilute ownership.