It’s no surprise that Christian Porter has threatened to haul in the lawyers to fight the allegations aired on Monday night’s Four Corners program about his public behaviour with a young female Liberal staffer.

Threatening legal action acts as a deterrent to others who might publish more, and it's very much in character for a politician with a reputation for seeing transparency and accountability as the enemy.

As attorney-general, Porter has pursued secrecy in all its forms; from appointing political friends to government agencies, to introducing rules that allow him to personally sign off on the prosecution of journalists.