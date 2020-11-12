The 2020 US election outcome may have been the only way forward for the Democrats, but in many ways it was a disaster.

Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (Image: AP/J. Scott Applewhite)

As the Trump circus rolls on, testing how a coup might be prepared, the recriminations have begun on the Democrat side.

The majority in the House of Representatives has been reduced right to the bone -- it will most likely end up with the Democrats about 7-10 seats down, the House about 225-210.

The Senate was equally disappointing. With eight or so Republican senate seats exposed, the Democrats have taken only one, in Colorado. That leaves them with 48 senators to the Republicans' 50.