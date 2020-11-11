A royal commission into Rupert Murdoch's influence might seem like a long shot, but Australians are reaching a tipping point.

Kevin Rudd (Image: AAP/Glenn Hunt)

A petition launched by former prime minister Kevin Rudd calling for a royal commission into the Murdoch media empire was tabled in parliament Monday with a historic 501,876 signatures.

It’s the most signed e-petition in Australian history, overtaking a 2019 petition calling for the government to declare a climate emergency which gained 404,538 signatures.

So many people logged on to the parliamentary website hosting the petition that it triggered the site’s cyber defences, flagging genuine users as bots.