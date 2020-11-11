A petition launched by former prime minister Kevin Rudd calling for a royal commission into the Murdoch media empire was tabled in parliament Monday with a historic 501,876 signatures.
It’s the most signed e-petition in Australian history, overtaking a 2019 petition calling for the government to declare a climate emergency which gained 404,538 signatures.
So many people logged on to the parliamentary website hosting the petition that it triggered the site’s cyber defences, flagging genuine users as bots.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.