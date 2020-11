Yes nearly 71 million Americans voted for the vulgar conman, but Joe Biden nevertheless handed him an outstanding electoral rebuke.

US President-elect Joe Biden. (Image: AP/Carolyn Kaster)

For many Australians, last week’s US election felt personal. We’re steeped in American culture. We think we understand the place.

How then could nearly 71 million Americans have voted for a man who doesn’t believe in democracy? How could it have been so close?

Let me comfort you.