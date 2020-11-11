Demand for thermal coal has collapsed but the renegade MP continues to carry the flag for a dying industry.

Joel Fitzgibbon (Image: AAP/Paul Braven)

While the planet continues to heat up -- 2020 may yet be the hottest year ever and will be in the top five hottest years -- and the government continues to deny climate change and the need for climate action, Labor is busily demonstrating that the Coalition isn't the only side torn between basic science and the demands of fossil-fuel donors.

Joel Fitzgibbon isn't the only pro-fossil-fuel figure within Labor. He's backed by key Labor donors, the Australian Workers' Union and the CFMEU, both of which oppose effective climate action in the name of looking after fossil-fuel-industry jobs.

Labor also receives generous donations from fossil-fuel companies like Santos, Origin and Woodside, advocates of gas and the myth of carbon capture and storage.