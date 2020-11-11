Call me not surprised, says one. The wielding of power and the abuse of power is rampant and not going to end any time soon.

Attorney-General Christian Porter. (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

You're a female lawyer, one of thousands across Australia. On Monday night you watched Four Corners reveal that Attorney-General Christian Porter -- your ultimate boss -- has a history of misogynistic behaviour and allegedly engaged in an extramarital affair with a staffer. How do you feel?

Several prominent female lawyers spoke to Crikey:

"As an equity lawyer of some 30 years' standing, I am used to holding people to the standards that they have agreed to uphold, whether they be trustees, directors, or executors. An attorney-general should likewise conduct themselves in ways which demonstrate the values of the office, including adherence to standards of sexual conduct whether set by conduct rules or by refraining from taking advantage of significant power imbalances.