Despite breakthroughs, widespread distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine is still a while away. Here's what needs to happen first.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Several COVID-19 vaccines are in the final stages of testing, with pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech announcing yesterday their vaccine is effective in preventing the virus in 90% of participants.

While it’s great news, widespread distribution of the vaccine is still a while away, and most Australians will have to wait until late next year to get the shot.

Here’s what needs to happen before then.