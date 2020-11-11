Several COVID-19 vaccines are in the final stages of testing, with pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech announcing yesterday their vaccine is effective in preventing the virus in 90% of participants.
While it’s great news, widespread distribution of the vaccine is still a while away, and most Australians will have to wait until late next year to get the shot.
Here’s what needs to happen before then.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.