Glenn Dyer has some bold predictions about State of Origin (specifically how Scott Morrison will react).

(Image: AAP/Dave Hunt)

Wednesday night, State of Origin game two. One can imagine the scene in a prime ministerial living room somewhere in Sydney: "Go Sharkies, c'mon you beauts… Wake up Scotty, put your cap on straight please, you are the PM. The Blues are playing the Toads, not the Sharks taking on the world. Oh, the Toads are ahead... Open the borders Annastacia, please, take the Toads back! We don’t need them and we’ll throw in Tudge and Porter for free, no transfer fees. Where’s Abbott when you need a captain’s call?"

Tuesday was Nine’s night from Seven and the ABC. Summer is a comin' in. SAS Australia on Seven had 871,000 -- sluggish. The Block had 1.12 million, marking time for summer.

In breakfast it was Sunrise 474,000 national and 277,000 metro viewers; ABC News Breakfast had 341,000 and 228,000 and Today had 313,000 and 208,000. In regional markets: Seven News, 527,000; Seven News 6.30, 501,000; Home and Away, 349,000; The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 323,000; 7pm ABC News, 303,000.