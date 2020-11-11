She can do little wrong in the eyes of millions of her people — despite her defence of the ethnic cleansing of Rohingya.

Aung San Suu Kyi

It is now clear that tarnished Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy won last Sunday’s Myanmar general election in another landslide, allowing it to govern in its own right for another five years.

But while widely billed as the second free election in the impoverished nation it was far from that. About 1.5 million people from ethnic minorities -- from a population of more than 37 million eligible voters -- were disenfranchised.

Most of these were Muslim Rohingya, more than 750,000 of whom have been driven out of the country into refugee camps in Bangladesh. But about 500,000 remain.