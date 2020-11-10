As the US president's hold on power gets weaker and weaker the RWNJs' hold on reality gets more and more bizarre.

(Image: AP/Ted S Warren)

A combination of Donald Trump's cult of personality and his use of conspiracy theories in place of policy meant a proliferation of alternative explanations for him losing the US presidency would be inevitable.

Here's some of the most common, the most out there, and the most surprising.

Vote tampering!

This is by far the most common one, unsurprisingly given Trump and co insisted before the elections that mail-in ballots would be subject to masses of fraud and then continued to do so -- without evidence -- as the ballots were counted.