It's OK to be cautiously optimistic, but there's much still to learn and the data must be peer-reviewed before success is guaranteed.

(Image: Adobe)

Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech have announced their COVID-19 vaccine is effective in preventing the virus in 90% of participants.

This number is huge -- flu vaccines are only 40% to 60% effective -- and the news sent stocks soaring.

But experts have warned the data has not yet been peer-reviewed, stressing cautious optimism is needed and maintaining social measures are important to prevent the virus from spreading.