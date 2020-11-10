The announcement artist Last night's disturbing revelations on Four Corners are bad news for the government, which means it must be time for the Morrison spinners to create some big positive headline-grabbing announcements.
Today we got the "extension" of JobSeeker -- which is actually a further cut to the already low support payments for the million and a half unemployed Australians we now have post COVID-19. But it does help if the media uses your preferred terminology and establishes your preferred narrative.
So what next? Maybe the final release of the news media bargaining code? It would seem to be a perfect way to suck the oxygen out of any pesky news stories -- contentious, hugely consequential and on the media's favourite subject: itself.
