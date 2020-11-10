Because your correspondent currently has a beast of an insomnia, turning night into day, he was fortunate enough to watch the Trump administration's late act, in which reality fused seamlessly with every satire -- the now historic Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference.
As Trump issued and rescinded tweets about the presser's time and place, pre-event set up footage filled the screen with a ratty low slung red brick building behind a chain link fence, all squeezed between a sex shop and a crematorium.
There were no words. This was going to be goooood.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.