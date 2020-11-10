Christian Porter was pushing his toothless anti-corruption watchdog even as his behaviour was being investigated by the media.

Attorney-General Christian Porter (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Now we know why Christian Porter might not want a federal integrity commission.

The attorney-general has been revealed as allegedly having a history of sexism and inappropriate behaviour going back to the 1980s and is facing the toughest scrutiny of his political career.

There is likely to be more to the Four Corners story than what was aired last night. A rallying cry by producer Peter Cronau suggests there were things that didn’t get past the lawyers.