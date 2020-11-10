Public Bar, Canberra’s late-night watering hole, was once a bustling hotspot for piss-ups and hook-ups. Then Malcolm Turnbull's 'bonk ban' hit, and things changed...

In light of Four Corners' revelation of "inappropriate conduct" by Attorney-General Christian Porter at Canberra's Public Bar, Crikey is revisiting this story from 2018, which was published shortly after Malcolm Turnbull's infamous parliamentary "bonk ban".

If Barnaby Joyce calls Parliament House a “mad boarding school”, then Public Bar, in the south Canberra suburb of Manuka, is where its horny students escape to blow off steam.

The first time I went to Public Bar I nearly had a panic attack -- the sight of politicians, journalists, staffers and lobbyists rubbing shoulders on a school night, charging glasses and grinding to dirty pop on the dance floor blew my uninitiated mind. As I burst into the bathroom to catch my breath and nerves, a g-string abandoned on the floor of the cubicle only made things worse.