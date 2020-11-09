Australia risks becoming an international pariah if it maintains its climate denialism as its major trading partners embrace carbon neutrality.

The election of Joe Biden further isolates the Morrison government as a climate denialist holdout in a world where the economies most important to Australia have all embraced serious emissions abatement targets.

A Biden administration will return to the Paris Agreement and will seek to establish targets for emissions reductions and even a carbon neutrality goal, though it faces a likely hostile Senate controlled by Republican recipients of fossil fuel and right-wing donations. Biden is likely to continue Barack Obama's strategy of using executive action to drive climate action.

If the US decides on a carbon neutrality commitment under Biden, that will mean Australia’s top four trading partners all have carbon neutrality goals. Another major trading partner, the European Union, is considering a carbon tariff on emissions-intensive imports from countries that do not have a carbon pricing regime consistent with its own.