The election of Joe Biden further isolates the Morrison government as a climate denialist holdout in a world where the economies most important to Australia have all embraced serious emissions abatement targets.
A Biden administration will return to the Paris Agreement and will seek to establish targets for emissions reductions and even a carbon neutrality goal, though it faces a likely hostile Senate controlled by Republican recipients of fossil fuel and right-wing donations. Biden is likely to continue Barack Obama's strategy of using executive action to drive climate action.
If the US decides on a carbon neutrality commitment under Biden, that will mean Australia’s top four trading partners all have carbon neutrality goals. Another major trading partner, the European Union, is considering a carbon tariff on emissions-intensive imports from countries that do not have a carbon pricing regime consistent with its own.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.