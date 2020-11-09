Netflix and Stan got a workout over the weekend, with just the US election and rugby test worth having on.

(Image: ABC)

At the weekend, Netflix and Stan got a bit of a workout when I wasn’t watching ABC News for the latest on the US elections, or the rugby test -- the newest Battle of Brisbane. That was watched by 599,000 on Ten and a weak 173,000 on Foxtel.

Nine’s The Block (1.41 million for all the program) got a bit of eyeball time, but every time I watch I lose myself in the past -- which year is it? It looks so similar and Scott Cam is a blast from the past.

Seven’s Beat The Chasers dipped under a mill nationally (1.05 million a week ago) to 991,000. Drifting lower.